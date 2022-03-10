INDIAN HEAD, Md. – This morning at approximately 3:54 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the structure fire located at 15 Mattingly Ave., Indian Head, Maryland.

Crews arrived on the scene of the two-story family home where there were reports of flames emerging from the rear of the house. The responding units had a hard time due to the “severe hoarding conditions.” A total of 38 volunteers responded to the structure fire.

The occupant was able to safely exit the home with no injuries. It took approximately 40 minutes to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, however the Maryland State Fire Marshal has determined that it originated in the kitchen of the house.

The fire has reportedly caused an estimated $400,000 in damage to the structure, and approximately $10,000 worth of damage to possessions. The American Red Cross is currently working to provide assistance to the displaced occupant.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

