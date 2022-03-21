Firefighters Respond To Two Boats On Fire At Rod N’ Reel In Chesapeake Beach

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – This morning at approximately 8:00 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a boat fire in the Rod N’ Reel Harbor at 4165 Mears Avenue.

Crews arrived on the scene and found two docked boats fully involved. Firefighters extinguished the fire and returned to service. No injuries were reported and all personnel from the boats were accounted for.

Units operated for approximately three hours.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com