Firefighters Respond To Vehicle Fire On Patuxent Beach Road

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On December 9, 2022 at approximately 5:42 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a vehicle fire on Patuxent Beach Road in the area of North Patuxent Beach Road.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly had the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

