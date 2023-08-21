First-Ever Badges For Basketball Event Was A Huge Success

Credit: St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office via Facebook

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 19, 2023, the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, along with the State’s Attorney’s Office and St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks, hosted the first-ever Badges for Basketball event at the Carver Recreation Center.

Credit: St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office via Facebook

According to a Facebook post by the State’s Attorney’s Office, roughly 30 children ages 6 to 12 learned about healthy choices/healthy lifestyles, participated in basketball drills, made new friends, had snacks and a tasty lunch, and received a new backpack and mini basketball.

“A very special thank you to the law enforcement officers and volunteers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks, and the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office who made the event such a wonderful experience and an overall success for all of the children in attendance,” the State’s Attorney’s Office stated in the post.

Credit: St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office via Facebook

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com

Credit: St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office via Facebook