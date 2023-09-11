Fishing Pier At Breezy Point Beach & Campground To Temporarily Close

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Department of Parks & Recreation advises that the fishing pier at Breezy Point Beach & Campground will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, Sept. 11, through Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, due to sand replacement. The pier is expected to reopen on Saturday, Sept. 16, for the weekend, but will close again the following week beginning on Monday, Sept. 18, and is expected to remain closed for the entire week.

This work is part of the shoreline restoration project, which will consist of erosion mitigation and beach revitalization work over the coming months.

Both short-term and seasonal camping at Breezy Point Beach & Campground remain closed for the 2023 season for the completion the shoreline restoration project. The public beach at Breezy Point is open to the public for day use, seven days a week through Oct. 31. Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BreezyPoint for hours and park information.

