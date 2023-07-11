Fishing Tournament Planned To Raise Money For Cancer Care In Calvert

SOLOMONS, Md. – On September 16, 2023, the first-ever Reelin’ for a Cause will be held in Solomons Island.

Proceeds from Reelin’ for a Cause will support the advancement of cancer care at CalvertHealth, including the development of a robotic surgery program and their continued affiliation with Duke Health. Duke Health is a national leader in cancer care that will open doors to clinical trials and research for local patients close to home.

“Our cancer mission is to bring the best oncology care available to Calvert and our neighboring counties. One out of every three persons will be touched by cancer in their lifetime – and every single one deserves the most advanced cancer care locally,” Rebecca Burgess of CalvertHealth told The BayNet.

Darren Rickwood, the Manager and Loan Officer with First Home Mortgage, and Jeffery Lewis, a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, both proposed the idea to CalvertHealth Foundation. After approval, the pair later teamed up with Mike Jordan from Century 21 New Millennium and Chad Day from Servpro St. Mary’s and Calvert County to form the committee to put the whole thing together.

“I have fished a similar tournament for several years in Annapolis, MD. I had spoken to several of the committee members there and pitched the idea of doing one in Calvert to benefit cancer care at Calvert Health,” Rickwood told The BayNet. “They were in full support and offered up their experience and backing to help get it off the ground. They were instrumental in helping us put together a plan for this our first year.”

Rickwood has seen firsthand what cancer can do to someone and how valuable a proper oncology care system can be.

“I moved my Father over to Calvert County three years ago in the middle of his bout with cancer. He had to switch doctors in the middle of treatments and start visiting a completely new environment for him. I attended all appointments with him and worked in the hallways of the hospital while he received his treatments,” Rickwood explained. “I was absolutely amazed at the support and family atmosphere of the hospital. The nurses and doctors that treated him were amazing and incredible when it came to supporting his needs. I felt as if I could ask anything of them and would always get a straight answer quickly. I lost my father a year and half ago, but my experience changed me and my vision of how things work for cancer patients.”

However, during all that, Rickwood’s wife was diagnosed with Breast Cancer and began her journey with doctor visits and treatments.

“Again, I was amazed at the environment, support and network that was available to her. I contributed a lot of this to the people that were working and caring for her and others. Since that time, my wife went through surgery and radiation and is now cancer free but remains on regular follow up schedules to make sure she stays that way,” said Rickwood. “During the last several years I was determined to make this tournament a reality. I hope to participate and be a part of the planning of this event for quite some time.”

All of the rules and information for the tournament have been posted on the foundation’s website along with the registration forms.

If you plan on attending the event, make sure you watch out for Mrs. Rickwood, as Darren also stated that she is an avid fisherman and plans on competing alongside him. He is also sure she will be the first person to reel in a fish.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com