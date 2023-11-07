Five Marylanders Make The List Of Wealthiest People In America

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

MARYLAND – Forbes ranked the 400 wealthiest people in America and five of them are from Maryland.

Coming in #151 is Annette Lerner. She’s the 93-year-old heir of Lerner Enterprises and has a net worth of $6.5 billion. Lerner Enterprises is one of the largest owners of real estate in the D.C. area. Annette and her late husband Ted owned the Nationals from 2006 until they passed control of the team to their son Mark in 2018.

In #244 is 67-year-old Mitchell Rales with a net worth of $4.7 billion. He and his brother run Danaher Corporations, an industrial firm.

Co-founder of the management company Allegis Group, Jim Davis, comes in #264. The 63-year-old is the cousin of fellow billionaire Steve Bisciotti who owns the Baltimore Ravens.

#278 on the list is former owner of the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder with a net worth of $4.1 billion. Snyder dropped out of the University of Maryland at 20 years old and started the marketing company Snyder Communications. Snyder bought the Commanders, which were the Redskins at the time, in 1999 for $750 million. In 2000, he sold Snyder Communications for $2.1 billion in stock. He’s 57 years old.

David Rubenstein is #326 on the list as co-founder and co-executive chairman of the Carlyle Group, a multinational private equity company. The 74-year-old has a net worth of $3.5 billion and lives in Bethesda.

Taking the number one spot on the list of wealthiest Americans is no other than Tech billionaire Elon Musk. The owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and social media company X (formerly Twitter) is worth $251 billion.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com