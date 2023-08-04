Moshe Michael Imel



PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Friday, August 4, 2023, Moshe Michael Imel, 53, was sentenced to 40 years in prison by Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee. The sentence was made to run concurrently to a similar sentence imposed in Federal court on August 3rd.

Imel was convicted of engaging in illicit sexual activities with young boys at his home in Owings. At the time, he was the boys’ youth football coach. Imel also produced videos of his activities.

Because of his age, it is likely that Imel will spend the rest of his life in prison. The sentence in Federal court does not carry eligibility for parole. Furthermore, inmates in the Federal system typically serve 85% of their sentence.

The cases in Calvert County Circuit Court were prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero.