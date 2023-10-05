Former Leonardtown Residents Raising Money To Fund Short Film

Cody Updegrave and Holden Boyles (Credit: Holden Boyles)

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Former Leonardtown residents Holden Boyles and Cody Updegrave are enlisting the help of the local community in raising money to fund the final film for their master’s thesis.

The film titled “Torlina” is an “anthology film of short stories filled with ideas old and new, and is a production on a scale unlike anything before.” The film includes six different short stories revolving around an encounter with a mysterious masked figure.

The film features different stories each with varying storylines whether it’s taking place in a futuristic hospital room or even a pig farm. Music also plays a huge part with all types of genres to be featured throughout the film.

Credit: Holden Boyles

Boyles and Updegrave moved to London at the start of 2022 where they both attended film schools. Boyle, at the London Film School, and Updegrave, at the National Film and Television School. “In 2021 we decided to go back to school to get our masters degrees and to do so together so we could continue to make our films.”

The pair of filmmakers have already successfully funded a prior film back in 2012 called “To Exist” through Kickstarter which was filmed in Southern Maryland. Boyles stated, “We are now wrapping up our courses at each school and are making our thesis film together in order to graduate with our degrees.”

The Torlina film will only be fully funded if it reaches its fundraising goal of $17,539 by Saturday, October 14, 2023.

The project is being funded through Kickstarter and is halfway to their projected goal. To help the pair reach their goal or to learn more information about the Torlina film visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/holden-boyles/torlina-0

