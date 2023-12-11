Former State Trooper Alleges Discrimination, Retaliation In Removal

Credit: Maryland State Police

FORESTVILLE, Md. – A former Trooper of the Year is alleging discrimination and retaliation that have led to his ousting from his position. Kashef Khan led the Maryland State Police’s (MSP) Forestville barrack in DUI enforcement in 2019, arresting 132 impaired drivers, and was awarded as Trooper of the Month for his barrack eleven times that year, receiving praise from leadership for his efforts.

In an exclusive interview with the Informer, Khan alleges this began after he declined a volunteer assignment. He claims that the officers who investigated a DUI arrest lied under oath, which has been looked into by the Office of the Attorney General. He requests that state leaders assist him to be reinstated within the MSP and to overhaul the Internal Affairs process.

His allegations come while the U.S. Department of Justice investigates the state police and a federal lawsuit is underway relating to discrimination within the Maryland State Police.

1. I was retaliated against and discriminated against. I was the top cop of Maryland, State Police trooper of the year. Due to my high numbers, then LTC Butler sent a msg asking me to join the state police DUI team. It was a volunteer assignment and I politely declined. He went after like no other afterward (retaliation)

Opened an internal affairs case on me on a routine DUI arrest and gave it to two white racist investigators who lied to get me fired.

2. I had proof of two white racists committing perjury so I gave evidence to the office of the Attorney General and the office of the state prosecutor who opened a criminal case on two racists and promised not to prosecute me. Later they declined to file charges due to legal constraints

What I expect from state leaders is to not cover up MSP’s two racists who committed perjury. MSP is now internally investigating them but they are on full duty, despite solid evidence in hand.

“I want state leaders to ask the MSP to reinstate me, issue a statewide apology for my wrongful termination, and promise me no further retaliation once back on the job,” said Khan .”I want state leaders to disband MSP’s Internal Affairs division and form another section who has checks and balances and MSP should place policies in place where IA won’t be used as a weaponizing section against innocent troopers.”

Khan recently spoke on a podcast here.

