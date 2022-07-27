WHITE PLAINS, Md. — In the town of White Plains, a former Stevenson University volleyball player has opened up a series of Summer sessions to coach and teach young girls how to play a game that has been an important part of her life.

This Stevenson alumnus is Christy Callahan, an English teacher at John Hanson Middle School in Waldorf, Maryland.

She was the coach for the Harford Community College volleyball team, where she led them to win three Regional Championships and a State Championship.

She also owns Passionate Motivation Volleyball.

For this program, she has gotten around 60 girls to register to learn the game of volleyball. She teaches these lessons at the Southern Maryland Sports Complex.

The success of this program has led her to turn down a coaching opportunity at another high school to continue to run these sessions for future volleyball stars.

Her plans for her program right now are to run an advanced session for experienced players on August 6-7 and a novice session for less experienced players on August 15-19.

TheBayNet.com reached out to Callahan for comment on her program’s progress.

“I’m super excited, I started the program just eight weeks ago and word has been spreading about the camp since then. At first, the program was not getting a whole lot of attention, but recently we have been getting more and more signups as word keeps spreading through media and word of mouth. We are also planning a camp that I am super excited about.”

Callahan still plays volleyball herself from time to time, even competing in a Fourth of July Tournament for adult players.

To learn more about her check out her website at https://www.passionatemotivationvolleyball.com/.

