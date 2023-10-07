Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Ballard

NORFOLK, Va. – Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Ballard, a native of Fort Washington, Maryland, serves aboard a U.S. Navy warship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia.

Ballard graduated in 2008 from Friendly High School.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Fort Washington.

“The main lesson I carry with me is from my mom,” said Ballard. “She always told me to never take things personally when I’m doing a job. That lesson helps me adapt to various environments and work with people with different personalities because I may not always get along with everyone, but I can’t take it to heart.”

Ballard joined the Navy 14 years ago. Today, Ballard serves as a mass communication specialist aboard USS Kearsarge.

“I was working at Blockbuster when the recession started,” said Ballard. ”The economy was going through a hard time and Blockbuster got phased out so I lost my job. My older brother was interested in joining the Navy and I went with him when he was being recruited. I ended up going but he didn’t.”

Kearsarge’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 crewmembers and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines. Amphibious assault ships transfer Marines, equipment and supplies, and can support helicopters or other aircraft. Kearsarge is the third ship in the Wasp class of multipurpose amphibious assault ships and is the fourth Navy vessel to bear the name of Mount Kearsarge in New Hampshire.

Serving in the Navy means Ballard is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“I think the Navy is important to national defense, especially for what we represent perception-wise,” said Ballard. “We want to maintain the perception of being a power force. We’re able to be ready at all times for the call to duty.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

Ballard has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I’m proud of being Sailor of the Year for 2022 and being meritoriously promoted to petty officer first class,” said Ballard. “Being Sailor of the Year comes with the responsibility of being the face of the command and also a really nice parking spot. A lot of the sailors, especially junior ones, saw me working hard, and the fact that they see me being recognized, allows them to not lose hope. It shows them that people are watching, that they can be recognized and that everything they’re doing is not for nothing.”

As Ballard and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy.

“For me personally, serving in the Navy means consistency,” said Ballard. “Despite the changes in the Navy and the culture, there’s enough consistency to support me and my family financially.”

Ballard is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my mom, Shari Davis, for her support,” said Ballard. “I also want to thank my older brother, Vaurice Davis. Even though he didn’t end up joining the Navy with me, he’s still been a huge support.”

Ballard appreciates the opportunities the Navy has provided and recommends others consider taking advantage of those opportunities as well.“If I had one thing to tell young people it would be to give the Navy a chance, whether it’s one contract or more,” added Ballard. “There are so many opportunities and career fields you can take up in the military.”