WALDORF, Md. – On December 1, at approximately 7:36 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Poplar Hill Road in the area of Peters Church Road.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway and struck a tree.

Two occupants were reportedly ejected, another one trapped.

Firefighters quickly extricated the patient from the vehicle. A total of three adults and one child sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

EMS evaluated the patients on the scene and requested a MEDEVAC for transport for all four patients. Firefighters established a landing zone nearby for MSP Trooper 2 and Trooper 7.

MSP Trooper 2 arrived and transported two patients to MedStar Trauma Center and Childrens Hospital.

SMECO was requested to the scene for multiple wires down in the roadway.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

