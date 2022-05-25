HUGHESVILLE, Md. – On May 24, at approximately 6:18 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with one trapped on Brandywine Road in the area of the Charles County/Prince George’s County line.
Crews arrived on the scene and found two vehicles in the roadway with extensive damage. Firefighters removed the doors and roof to free the trapped occupant. A total of four patients reportedly sustained injuries in the crash.
Emergency personnel requested two MEDEVAC’s for a 14-year-old male and an adult female. The landing zone was established at a near-by business.
MSP Trooper 2 transported both patients to Capital Region Trauma Center for further evaluation. The two other patients were transported by ambulance to Capital Region Trauma Center.
We will continue to provide updates as they become available.
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com
All photos courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department
I want to know who was driving that van, they deserve everything coming for them driving that erratically
praying that all folks are ok, i live up the hill, so many folks pass in that area and thats not safe at all, just take your time and you could save a life
I usually travel that road once a week and the road surface is really crappy at the county line (as you can see on the PG side, of course). Obviously, one of them crossed the center line but, as usual, we’ll never know what happened…
Lord bless them
I lived in Brandywine area for years. Driving on Brandywine Rd and a lot of others Roads are two lanes, with trees almost on the street, there is no room for error. It’s really sad, so many people loose their lives because the roads are to small, deer running out in the road and over hung trees. Why hasn’t something been done to correct the problem? The citizens should demand better.
