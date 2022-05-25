HUGHESVILLE, Md. – On May 24, at approximately 6:18 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with one trapped on Brandywine Road in the area of the Charles County/Prince George’s County line.

Crews arrived on the scene and found two vehicles in the roadway with extensive damage. Firefighters removed the doors and roof to free the trapped occupant. A total of four patients reportedly sustained injuries in the crash.

Emergency personnel requested two MEDEVAC’s for a 14-year-old male and an adult female. The landing zone was established at a near-by business.

MSP Trooper 2 transported both patients to Capital Region Trauma Center for further evaluation. The two other patients were transported by ambulance to Capital Region Trauma Center.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department