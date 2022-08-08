Four Injured, One Flown Out After Serious Collision In Lexington Park
Four Injured, One Flown Out After Serious Collision In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. –  On August 8, at approximately 8:38 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with one reportedly trapped on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Pegg Road.

Crews arrived and found two-vehicles involved in the collision still in the roadway.

Upon arrival the patient was able to self-extract from the vehicle with injuries.

Four Injured, One Flown Out After Serious Collision In Lexington Park

A total of four patients were in need of medical attention. Emergency crews requested a MEDEVAC for one patient. 

Two ambulances transported three patients to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Four Injured, One Flown Out After Serious Collision In Lexington Park

The fourth patient was transported to Capital Regional Trauma Center by MSPAC Trooper 7. 

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Four Injured, One Flown Out After Serious Collision In Lexington Park

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

  1. Reply
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.