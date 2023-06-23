Four Juveniles Arrested For Attempted Carjacking; Two Loaded Guns Recovered

OXON HILL, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit charged four juveniles in connection with an attempted carjacking on Wednesday night. The suspects include a 16-year-old male, two 15-year-old males and a 14-year-old male. The four suspects are from Washington, DC. The 16-year-old suspect is charged as an adult in this case.

On June 21, 2023, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to the 1500 block of Iverson Street in Oxon Hill. The victim advised officers that two suspects had just approached her as she got out of her Kia sedan. A suspect pushed her to the ground and took her car keys. The suspects entered the victim’s Kia but fled from the car upon seeing a steering wheel lock. The suspects ran back to the green Kia Soul they arrived in and fled the area.

Less than an hour later, CIU detectives and Division IV Oxon Hill Station patrol officers observed the suspect vehicle which was confirmed stolen. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the 4800 block of Indian Head Highway. The four occupants in the Kia Soul bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. After a short foot chase, the four suspects were arrested. Two loaded handguns were recovered.

The four suspects are charged with attempted carjacking and related charges. The 16-year-old was transported to the Department of Corrections. The three other suspects were committed to a juvenile detention facility.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Carjacking Interdiction Unit detective may call 301-516-3788.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0036520.