DUNKIRK, Md. – On Monday, May 1, 2023, around 1:30 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to an armed bank robbery at the M&T Bank located at 10090 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk, MD.

Preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect approached the counter and passed the teller a note, then displayed a handgun demanding money. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Witnesses observed the suspect enter a brown Kia with no front tag fleeing SB on Rt. 4. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau located a vehicle matching the description provided by witnesses at Rt. 4 and Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Detectives initiated a traffic stop where the suspect vehicle fled through a red light causing several property damage accidents along northbound Rt. 4. A pursuit ensued along Rt. 2 and Rt. 260 in Owings, where the suspect vehicle struck an uninvolved citizen’s vehicle leaving both vehicles disabled ending the pursuit.

Two occupants in the suspect vehicle were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries. Two additional occupants in the suspect vehicle were apprehended and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

The uninvolved citizen was flown to an area trauma center with serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective W. Wells at wayne.wells@calvertcountymd.gov or 410-535-2800 ext. 2595.

In accordance with Maryland State Law, The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) was contacted, but based on a lack of qualifying factors, declined to handle the investigation. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

Additional details will be released as they become available.