Frances Ellen Tippett Cameron, 69 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on October 31, 2023 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on July 27, 1954, in Silver Run, MD to the late Kenneth L. Morningstar and Carolyn Marie Hamp Morningstar.

Frances is a graduate of Francis Scott Key High School in Union Bridge, MD. She married Paul C. Tippett and together had three children. They celebrated many wonderful years of marriage until his passing in 2015. She was employed as an assistant manager at Wal-Mart until her retirement. On October 20, 2020 she married Joseph Stanton Cameron in Niagara Falls. Joe and Frances loved traveling across the United States in their RV. Her favorite trip was to Wells, ME, as it was a quaint seaside, small town full of friendly people. She was a delicious cook with some family favorites being her sausage gravy and spaghetti. Her other hobbies included playing BINGO, dancing, and making other people happy. She especially loved spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved her chihuahua, “Rotten.”

In addition to her husband, Joe, Frances is also survived by her sons, Troy Clement Tippett (Karen) and Thomas Albert Tippett, both of Leonardtown, MD, and her siblings: Helen Hawk of Taneytown, MD, Kenny Morningstar (Elaine) of Taneytown, MD, Joseph Morningstar (Bonnie) of Taneytown, MD; Susan Morrison (Pie) of Lakeland, FL; William Morningstar (Diane) of Littlestown, PA; Carolyn Walker (Paul) of Gettysburg, PA, and Kathy Greene (David) of New Windsor, MD. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kaitlyn Tippett, Alex Tippett, Memphis Tippett, Hayley Joy, Brandon Joy, and Tyler Joy and her great grandchildren: Jackson and Karmen Arias; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and first husband, Paul, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Helen Theresa Tippett Joy and her siblings, Jim Morningstar and Patricia Smith.

Family will receive friends on Monday, November 6, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 279, Leonardtown, MD 20650 to assist the family with funeral costs.

