Frances Marguerite Smith, 89, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on July 5, 2022.

On June 10, 1933, Frances was born to the late Albert and Marguerite Minor in Benedict, MD.

Frances worked for the Charles County School Board as a food service worker for almost 10 years. Frances was passionate about the hospitality industry, and loved what she did for a living. She spent many years managing restaurants including Fin & Claw, Texas Ribs & BBQ, and Tantallon Country Club.

She was an excellent cook, and you could usually find her recipes on the menu of her restaurants, including her Coleslaw and Bread pudding, along with many dessert recipes.

She loved entertaining and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.

In 1950, she met Pierre Smith, Jr. Frances and Pierre went on to have three children, Pierre (Buddy) Smith III of Mechanicsville, MD, Ronald (Jeff) Smith of Hughesville, MD, and Catherine Smith who predeceased Frances.

Frances was predeceased by her husband, Pierre Smith, Jr., parents, Albert and Marguerite Minor, her daughter, Catherine Smith, brothers William Minor, Albert Minor, Jonathan Minor, and sisters Marylou Doleski, Betty Andrews, Joanne Brigue, and Estelle Minor. She is survived by her sons Pierre Smith III and Ronald Smith. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Vest of Waldorf, MD, and her beloved grandchildren, Candice Smith and Heather Smith, whom she raised.

The family will receive friends for Frances’ Visitation at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am with the Funeral Service from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Interment will be at Trinity Memorial Gardens at 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown RoadWaldorf, MD 20601 following the service.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.