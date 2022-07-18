ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Comptroller Peter Franchot announced today that his agency has processed more than three million state individual income tax returns for the 2021 tax year, with more than 2.78 million, or 93 percent of returns, filed electronically.

So far, more than $2.34 billion in refunds has been returned to 2.14 million Maryland taxpayers. The average refund check is about $1,100.

“Many Marylanders continue to endure the economic impact of the pandemic, as well as the current rise in inflation and gas prices. We are focused on getting refunds back into the pockets of hard-working taxpayers as soon as possible,” Comptroller Peter Franchot said. “Taxpayers typically receive their refunds in less than three business days and we know families are counting on these refunds to pay for food, housing and medical bills.”

The Comptroller has 12 branch offices throughout the state that help taxpayers file electronically.

Agency employees at the satellite locations, and via the toll-free Taxpayer Services phone number, provide free state tax preparation assistance if their federal tax returns are complete.

Filers can contact Taxpayer Services at 410-260-7980 from Central Maryland, or 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) from elsewhere.

Tax assistance is available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. You also can e-mail your tax questions to taxhelp@comp.state.md.us.

For bilingual services, call 1-800-MDTAXES.