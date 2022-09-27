Mr. Francis Rogers Jr, of Bronx, NY, formerly of Bushwood, MD, departed his earthly life on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Francis was born on September 5, 1964, in Leonardtown, MD, to the late Francis Rogers Sr. and Mary Lorraine Rogers. Francis was educated in the St. Mary’s County school system. He graduated from Chopticon High School in 1983 where he was very active in baseball, basketball, football, and track. After graduation, Francis joined the U. S. Marine Corp in 1984. During his military career, he earned the following decorations and awards: Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Ribbon, and a M16t2 Expert Badge. Francis primary specialty was an Ammunition Technician. His military career took him to Okinawa, Japan, where he enjoyed learning about other cultures. Francis served in the Corp for several years until he was honorably discharged as a Corporal.

After his military career, Francis worked various jobs. He had a great knowledge of masonry which he learned from his Uncle Desales Tyer. Francis eventually moved to New York where he pursed a career in healthcare. He worked as an Emergency Room Tech at Montefiore Hospital. He also worked at Hebrew Hospital as a Rehab Aid where Francis was recognized in the hospital newsletter for his excellent care and dedication towards his patients. While working at Hebrew Hospital, Francis met the love of his life, Angela Taylor. They would eventually marry on March 1, 2002. To this union a beautiful daughter, Angelique, was born.

Francis never met a stranger! He often talked fast when telling his many stories and frequently played jokes on people. You definitely needed to pay close attention to see if his story was true or another Junior TALL TALES! Francis was definitely a jokester who will be missed. He was very passionate about the U.S. Marine Corp. Francis also had a love for fashion, music, sports, watching westerns, karate movies, and his favorite show Blue Bloods. Francis enjoyed cooking for friends and family. He would frequently joke saying he was a professional chef with a specialty in cooking Pork Chops, Oxtails, and various Caribbean dishes.

Francis’ love of sports began at a young age. He often played games with neighborhood friends and family. Francis especially loved baseball! During his teenage years, he joined the Chaptico Braves baseball team where he played alongside his brothers. His favorite team in the American League was the Baltimore Orioles: and in the National League his team was the New York Mets. Francis also loved professional football and basketball, in addition to, college football. His favorite teams were the Washington Redskins (Commanders), Washington Wizards, and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Never one to skip a debate, Francis, his brother John, his son DeShane and daughter Angelique always engaged in good game day trash talking lasting for hours.

Francis’ love of sports eventually leads him to become the manager of his own little league team The Bronx Mets (Bronx, NY). In 2002, the team earned a recognition as a finalist in the Aster/Pelham Parkway Invitational Tournament. Francis also received the 2002 second place Manager Award. His ultimate dream came true upon receiving the opportunity to work for the New York Mets! Francis cherished his time with the New York Mets as he was able to create and share game day memories with his beloved Angelique.

Francis cherished the time he spent with family and friends. But, most of all, he adored spending time teaching his daughter everything from cooking to his love of sports. He valued and appreciated the numerous conversations he shared with his sons. Francis (Junior) is survived by his wife of 20 years, Angela, two sons, DeShane Rogers and Demetrius Jamerson, and daughter, Angelique Rogers. Francis was particularly proud to be a Grandfather to his 3 grandchildren Presley, Marley, and Waylon. Brothers, Harold Bowman (Hazel), John Tyer (Phyllis), Lawrence Tyer, twin sister Shirlene Rogers, and sister, Carla Morgan (Kirk) are also left to treasure the life and legacy of Francis. Francis also leaves to mourn his memory Mother in Law, Mary Taylor, and Sister in Law, Elizabeth Richards, special cousin Carolyn Strong as well as hosts of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

