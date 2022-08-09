(File Photo)

Maryland Online Puppies, LLC, and Sara and Nathan Bazler Must Refund Payments for Sick Dogs, Pay Civil Penalties, and No Longer Sell Dogs in Maryland

BALTIMORE – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with online puppy retailer Maryland Puppies Online, LLC and the company’s owners, Sara and Nathan Bazler (collectively, “Maryland Puppies”).

The settlement provides restitution to Maryland consumers, imposes civil penalties, and bans the company from selling dogs in Maryland.

The Division alleged that Maryland Puppies continued to sell puppies after the “No More Puppy Mills Act” banned these sales in Maryland in January 2020.

The company sold puppies both from its Maryland retail location and through its website www.mdpuppiesonline.com.

“The No More Puppy Mills Act was enacted to protect animals from mistreatment by puppy mill operators,” said Attorney General Frosh. “In many puppy mill operations, dogs are treated poorly, are raised in unhealthy living conditions, and suffer poor health. With this settlement in place, eligible consumers can receive refunds if the puppies they bought had a disorder or were seriously ill, the owners will pay a hefty penalty for violating the law, and are prohibited from offering dogs for sale in Maryland.”

Under the settlement, Maryland Puppies is barred from offering, selling, or transferring dogs in or from Maryland.

In the settlement, Maryland Puppies agreed to refund payments made by Maryland consumers that purchased dogs with certain conditions since January 1, 2020, or pay for treatment of certain conditions.

The settlement also requires Maryland Puppies to pay a civil penalty of $75,000, which increases to $250,000 if the company or its owners breach the agreement.

Consumers who are eligible for refunds will be contacted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Consumers may contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 410-576-6569 with questions.