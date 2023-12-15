Fugitive Suspect Wanted For Violating Probation

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrant Unit and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force are requesting assistance with locating Robert Paxton Eakins, age 28.

Eakins is wanted for violating his probation relating to an armed robbery. Eakins is 6’2”, 160 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has ties to Prince George’s County, MD.

Anyone with information about Eakins’ whereabouts should contact PFC Rickard at 301-609-3282 ext. 0660. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to the arrest of Eakins.

The CCSO was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.