Future PGA Stars

SOLOMONS, Md. – Golf, the favorite pass time for older and retired people. Well not anymore, with the Under Armour Youth Tour now kids, that is right kids, from the ages of 6 – 18 can play golf just like a professional. It doesn’t matter what state or even county you live in. This program is all over the country and still growing.

The golfers will go around to close by golf courses and play their hardest to win that match. They would play 18 holes, and depending on your age will depend on a couple of changes. Sorry 14 – 18 year old, you are out of luck. Everyone younger than 14 can have a caddy but, you have to carry your own bag of clubs. The golfers will compete one golf courses such as Chesapeake Hills, Wicomico Shores, and the Cannon Club. Over the three month experience they will be put in groups with the same skill set, so no one is left out or dragging behind.

Founder and Commissioner of the Southern Maryland Region, Sean Bannon states, “So we are about growing the game. In a fun, energetic, competitive, environment. We want to ensure all kids have a chance to play golf at the highest level.”

After the season is over, the top six from each age group will have the privilege to go to Nationals and represent Southern Maryland. Depending on the time of year will decide the course location. This past Winter Season was at Sandestin, Florida. The Spring Season Nationals are held at the PGA National Resort in Palms Beach Gardens, Florida.

As a usual regular to the Nationals tournament, NJ Finamore (Age), describes his experience at Nationals, “Getting to play Golf and play nice golf courses all over and getting to meet new players plus doing it with my coach is a lot of fun. I have also qualified and played in every Under Armour National Championship and they have been so fun to play in.” Speaking of Championships, this past Spring Season, Landon Rottman from the Southern Maryland district had won 1st place in the 12 – 14 Boys League. Winning with a -8 and beating the two 2nd place players by one stroke. He had to beat over 100 players to get 1st place. The top eight of each division goes to the Worldwide league to represent The Youth American Team, if Landon decided to test his champion level skills to the world.

It is an overall great experience for those who want to play or do it competitively. You do not have to be an elite golfer to play. I played a couple years back and some how I made it to Nationals when it was my first year of playing. If you have some free time this fall and don’t know what to do, you should pick up the driver and hit the course.

