Gail Barker Prisel Honored For 22 Years Of Service At Humane Society Of Calvert County

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) recently recognized Gail Barker Prisel for her tireless and devoted service at the Humane Society of Calvert County over the past 22 years.

During her tenure at the Humane Society, Gail has shown initiative, organizational skills, and advocacy for animals, as well as hands-on work. She initiated and had a strong influence in establishing the Rock & Roll fundraiser, which has raised significant money for the Humane Society.

Gail has spent countless hours fundraising and regularly walked shelter dogs, in addition to providing extra care and support to animals. Her unending desire to improve the quality of life for all Calvert County animals and citizens is truly admirable.

The BOCC is proud to recognize Gail’s contributions and invites citizens to join them, Gail’s co-workers, family, and friends in extending their gratitude.

