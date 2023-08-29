Get Ready To TASTE The Beaches!

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Join us for a TASTE of all that the Twin Beaches has to offer at the 2023 Taste the Beaches on September 9, 2023, from 12 – 5 PM at Abner’s Crab House. The FREE festival style event is sponsored by the Town of Chesapeake Beach in support of local businesses. From delicious local food and drinks to live music from Luskey/Ferro & Friends and Kenney Holmes, local vendors, and educational outreach – you won’t want to miss this year’s event!

Get a Taste: The Town of Chesapeake Beach will be sponsoring tastings from local restaurants while supplies last. From Baia’s Burrata Toast and Limonata, Abner’s sampler boat of fried shrimp, hush puppies, and a mini crab skin, Abner’s fresh shucked oysters, steamed crabs, Taste the Tides, Railroad Pizza, Pinkey’s BBQ, Baked by the Bay, and the Bakist there will be so much to taste.

Enjoy: Join us forthe interactive and educational Phillips Wharf Environmental Center Fishmobile, O’Grady Quinlin Irish Dancers, Abner’s Oyster exhibit, a Crab Race featuring fun competitions, Abner’s “Chesapeake Get ‘Em”, local beer from Green Spring Brewing Co., wine from Running Hare Vineyard and Whistlestop Winery, face painting, airbrush tattoos, balloon art, Little Tots Playground and more!

Shop: Local vendors Ella’s Whimsey Clothing Boutique, Chesapeake Beach Candle Company, Oscar and Olive Osprey, Origami Owl, Chosen Moments, Be Adored Jewelry, Lilla Rose, Annie the Bag Lady, and more!

Engage: Hear what the Town and other community partners are working on, find ways to volunteer and provide your valuable input. Town and Community partners include the Chesapeake Beach Oyster Cultivation Society, Chesapeake Beach Green Team, Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum, Twin Beaches Opioid Abuse Awareness Coalition, American Legion, North Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Calvert Library, Arts Council of Calvert County, Bayside Baptist Church, Knights of Columbus Calvert Council and more!

“Our Town’s Economic Development Committee invites everyone to join us at the 7th annual Taste the Beaches event. The mission of Taste the Beaches is to highlight our local businesses and acknowledge how integral our businesses are to our community. The Town Council joins me in looking forward to spending time with residents and guests of the Twin Beaches in our continued support of the Twin Beaches business community”, stated Town of Chesapeake Beach Council Vice President Larry Jaworski.

Follow us on Facebook for the most up to date information on the event. See you at Taste the Beaches!