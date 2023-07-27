Get The Most From Your HVAC During The Summer Heat

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – It’s no secret, Summer has arrived. For many, Summer time comes with many enjoyable pastimes, such as boating, swimming, grilling, and beach vacations. For others, this means cutting grass between thunderstorms while being eaten alive by the most demonic bugs known to mankind. Regardless of where you may fall within that spectrum, one thing is in common, we are all affected by the heat this time of year. Since air conditioning is top of mind this season, let’s talk about setting the thermostat, performance expectations, and when an air conditioning professional is needed.

For HVAC professionals, the most common question asked is “where should I set my thermostat”. Truth is, there’s no right or wrong answer, room temperature is subjective. Certainly, we could recommend setting it at 78 for the sake of efficiency, but you may also sacrifice your comfort. This risk-reward decision can only be made by those directly affected by the home’s temperature and electric bill. That said, your air conditioner is not capable of converting your home into a grocery store produce case. Let’s discuss the limitations of the average residential air conditioner in Southern Maryland to ensure the proper expectation is in order.

In accordance with ACCA (Air Conditioning Contractors of America) and ANSI (American National Standards Institute), heating and cooling professionals conduct a site survey to conclude proper sizing of the air conditioner in your home. In doing so, two very important design standards for Southern Maryland are used. First, being the outdoor design temperature. This value accounts for 1% of the season’s average high outdoor temperature for the region. Summer design temperature here in Southern Maryland is 90℉, hard to believe I know. The second value, average room temperature; this would be your thermostat’s cooling setpoint. The nationwide cooling setpoint design standard is 75℉. Therefore, when your AC system is designed to industry standards, you can expect the system to maintain an indoor air temperature of 75℉ on a 90℉ day. So, when temperatures outside exceed 90℉, or the thermostat setpoint is well below the default value of 75℉, the air conditioning system will fail to maintain temperature; at least for those systems designed to regional industry standards. With such high standards, tongue in cheek, one would expect to be pretty uncomfortable at some point this summer. It isn’t uncommon to see indoor temperatures as high as 80℉ when outdoor temperatures began to approach triple digits. So, what can be done to avoid the indoor summer sauna?

The best defense is a great offense! Start with annual routine maintenance for both your heating and cooling systems, before the change of weather. The truth is, your installed system is likely a bit larger than what the sizing calculation concluded. This means you may stay a little cooler than previously cited, but that system has to be operating optimally if you’re to feel the benefit. A routine maintenance by a reputable heating and cooling contractor is the best way to ensure this, while also reducing the chance of breakdown. Air conditioning maintenance should include cleaning of both indoor and outdoor coils to remove dirt, debris, and oxidation. All of which serve as an insulative barrier to heat transfer. Additionally, the technician should be inspecting all electrical connections, electrical components, refrigerant charge, and so on. When maintenance is done properly, unexpected breakdowns can be reduced by as much as 90%. Not to mention, a well maintained heating and cooling system lasts longer.

Here are a few other tips that may help you overcome the next heat wave. Limit the use of your range, the heat generated will only add to the problem. Try using ceiling, oscillating, or box fans. This added air movement will provide a cooling effect as it travels across the skin causing moisture to evaporate. Installing blinds and curtains really help reduce the amount of heat entering through windows. Although setting your thermostat lower will not result in more cooling capacity at peak demand, it will reduce the temperature once the sun goes down. This may help keep the indoor temperature a couple degrees cooler when the fire breathing dragon returns. Keep all air filters clean, replace frequently if necessary. The restricted flow of air will result in a reduction of sensible cooling capacity. Turn off the bath fans and range hoods. They expel conditioned air outdoors, forcing uncontrolled infiltration of hot humid outdoor air. If you’re still not getting any relief from the heat then you may have a problem.

As stated before, you can expect your air conditioner to maintain 75℉ when outdoor temperatures are at 90℉. Most likely, your AC will exceed these expectations slightly. A few tips and tricks may help reduce the overall load on the home and machine, but proper maintenance is the best way to ensure peak performance. That said, if you notice your air conditioner is failing to meet the bare minimum or it simply isn’t operating, professional help is due. As these problems can be complex and costly at times, be sure to select a contractor you can trust; one with a great reputation, proper Maryland HVACR Board license, and insurance. Also, don’t try the silly tips and tricks seen on the internet – consult a professional.

Visit HomeTeam Heating & Cooling‘s website for more information.