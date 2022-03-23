Gilbert Run Park Trail To Open Next Week

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Gilbert Run Park opens for the season on Monday, March 28 (13140 Charles St, Charlotte Hall). The park will be open daily and includes a new boardwalk on the 2-mile wooded trail that wraps around the lake. The park is currently open on weekends from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The main attraction is a 60-acre freshwater lake which affords fishing, pedal boating, row boating, and canoeing. Fishermen can catch bass, bluegill, trout, and catfish.

Residents are invited to join the Charles County Board of Commissioners at Gilbert Run Park for the official ribbon cutting of the new boardwalk on Wednesday, March 30 at 10 a.m. This boardwalk replaces the previous boardwalk that was damaged in 2020 due to flooding in the park.

Learn more about parks in Charles County by visiting www.CharlesCountyParks.com/Parks.