WALDORF, Md. — Tension and excitement were in the air Saturday evening as the undefeated Patuxent High School Panthers faced off against the 18-5 Glenelg High School Gladiators at the Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.

This game would decide who would claim the MPSSAA Class 2A State Championship.

Both teams played an impressive game, and neither could get a run on the board until the fourth inning.

Ultimately, the underdogs from Glenelg would win it all in a 4-1 victory to pick up the sixth state title in the history of their program and their first one in nearly 23 years.

There were multiple standout performances from all of the players on the field, but few stood out quite like Glenelg’s Number 19 Nick Duvall, who hit a 3-RBI in the top of the sixth inning.

After an intentional walk on the previous batter, Glenelg’s Number Five, DJ Stolba, left all bases loaded as pitcher Duvall stepped up to bat for his team. With a fiery look of determination in his eyes, the young man smashed a curveball into the left field.

This hit resulted in a base clearing double that propelled the Gladiators to a state championship win.

After that clutch hit and the ending of the sixth, it was time for Glenelg’s Number 11 Jackson Kelley to bring it home for the Gladiators.

Kelley, the team’s other pitcher, had an impressive showing in the bottom of the seventh inning. He manages to strike out two of the Panther’s final three batters, especially the last one. After the final strike, he proceeded to remove his glove and feel the energy for a little bit as his team came in to embrace him.

Both teams played a spectacular game, and Patuxent has nothing to be ashamed of at the end of the season.

Those interested in watching the game and seeing it for themselves can go to: http://ultrahd.agentsports.tv/hs-baseball.php?live=Patuxent+vs+Glenelg.

