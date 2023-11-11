GoFundMe Created For 22-Year-Old That Was Involved In Motorcycle Crash

Adriel Houser and his girlfriend (Credit: Adriel’s family)

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On October 13, 2023, Adriel Houser was traveling toward Mechanicsville on Route 6 on a motorcycle when a truck traveling in the opposite direction swerved into his lane causing Adriel to collide with the truck. Adriel drove his motorcycle onto the shoulder of the road to try and avoid the truck, but it wasn’t enough to escape the impact.

The driver of the truck claims in the police report that they swerved to try and avoid a deer. Adriel and other drivers who were witnesses to the accident claimed there was no deer on the road that would’ve caused the truck to swerve. The report also claims that the driver was not distracted and was not under the influence of any substances.

Adriel was thrown off his bike due to the collision, causing life-threatening injuries to both legs, nerve damage, bruising to his heart and lungs, and a grade-five laceration to his kidney and liver. Luckily, there were no injuries detected to his brain.

Adriel was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma. Since then, Adriel lost his lower right leg below the knee due to the severity of his injuries. Adriel was discharged from the hospital a few days ago.

Credit: Adriel’s family

Adreil’s family has since then started a GoFundMe page to help with the financial hardships during this tough time. Adriel will most likely not be able to return to work for a year or so. He may also need modifications to his home and vehicles. Eventually, he will be fitted for a prosthetic for the right leg.

Credit: Adriel’s family

“We are blessed he is alive after such a horrific accident. It is going to be a long while before he can return to work in the engineering department of Children’s National Hospital. Until then, he won’t be able to fulfill or contribute to his financial responsibilities. He and his girlfriend purchased their first home at 20 years old. They are young but have adult bills. He has always been motivated and hardworking to achieve things in life and be dependent on himself,” Adriel’s family stated on the GoFundMe page.

So far, the fundraiser has garnered $10,920. But the family wants everyone who donates to know that no amount is too small. All proceeds will go towards his bills until he is able to return to work.

Credit: Adriel’s family

“Adriel says even with all of this, he is so grateful to be alive,” stated Adreil’s family. “He will do what he needs to adapt to this new way of living for himself and his loved ones. He says if you are able to help, his family and he would be very grateful.”

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

