MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On December 21, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., units responded to a house fire located at the 29000 block of Donna Drive in Mechanicsville.

According to the State Fire Marshal report, one of the occupants of the home was alerted to the fire upon smelling something burning and discovered the fire within the attached garage.

All occupants were able to safely exit the residence resulting in no injuries.

It took a team of approximately 30 firefighters roughly 25 minutes to control the fire.

The total estimated loss is $350,000, including structure and contents.

The preliminary cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

A GoFundMe has been made for the family affected by this fire. If you would like to donate, you can click here https://www.gofundme.com/f/fire-in-mechanicsville

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com