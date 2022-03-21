ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has donated 50 Astral portable ventilators to treat patients at front line hospitals in Ukraine. Donated to the Paul Chester Children’s Hope Foundation (PCCHF)—a Dickerson-based grassroots medical organization that provides surgical care to people in developing countries—the ventilators will support the treatment of children and adults who have been wounded during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The State of Maryland continues to stand in solidarity with President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine,” said Governor Hogan. “We are proud to make this donation to help save lives and aid the Ukrainains in the fight against Russian aggression.”

“Contributing medical equipment to help treat wounded Ukrainians in this great time of need is the least we can do,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “I commend Dr. Chester and his team for all their efforts to help Ukrainian doctors and nurses provide critical medical services to the citizens of Kyiv, Lviv, and other worn-torn areas.”

“I am beyond grateful for Governor Hogan, Secretary Schrader, Delegate Kipke, and the Maryland Department of General Services for their generosity and kindness,” said Dr. William Chester, PCCHF co-founder. “Without the help of truly dedicated individuals in the state and the assistance of the Maryland Society of Anesthesiologists, this would not have been possible. These ventilators will save lives during and after this terrible, senseless crisis.”

The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) provided logistical and other support. The portable ventilators are scheduled to depart the United States today, and should arrive at front line hospitals throughout Ukraine later in the week.

“Like everyone, I’m horrified to see the tragic destruction and devastation in Ukraine because of the relentless attacks and invasion by Russia,” said Delegate Nicholaus Kipke. “We all want to do what we can to help people who are hurting there, which is why when I was approached by my friend Dr. Bill Chester about his efforts to send advanced level medical supplies to help in Ukraine I reached out immediately to the governor’s office to help.”

“These ventilators will help provide the additional support needed for the citizens of Ukraine,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “General Services continues to do everything in our power to help aid the nation of Ukraine during their time of need.”