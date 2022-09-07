ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history.

“Maryland is recognized as a national leader in workforce development, job training, and registered apprenticeships,” said Governor Hogan. “We have grown and diversified apprenticeships more than any other administration in state history, and we have the tools and the talent to continue building a steady pipeline of well-trained skilled workers for the jobs of the future.”

As of today, there are over 12,000 apprentices registered across Maryland’s 182 active apprenticeship programs partnering with 3,879 employers.

“Since day one, Governor Hogan has been focused on utilizing common sense solutions to grow and expand economic opportunity for all Marylanders,” said Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson of the Maryland Department of Labor.

“His steadfast support for Registered Apprenticeship has allowed MD Labor to not only grow the number of apprentices in our state to this historic level, but also to grow and diversify the industries and occupations that are served by our successful apprenticeship system.”

Over the past nearly eight years, the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program:

Created a total of 127 new Registered Apprenticeship programs and attracted more apprentices to enroll in these programs than ever before;

and attracted more apprentices to enroll in these programs than ever before; Introduced Registered Apprenticeships to new industries such as automotive, cybersecurity, healthcare, IT, and manufacturing, while also adding apprenticeship opportunities for 89 occupations not previously available through the apprenticeship model in the state;

such as automotive, cybersecurity, healthcare, IT, and manufacturing, while also adding apprenticeship opportunities for 89 occupations not previously available through the apprenticeship model in the state; Achieved significant milestones for Registered Apprenticeships both in the state and country, further cementing Maryland as a national leader;

both in the state and country, further cementing Maryland as a national leader; Created a highly successful youth apprenticeship initiative that serves as a direct on-ramp for high school students to enter into apprenticeship opportunities; and

that serves as a direct on-ramp for high school students to enter into apprenticeship opportunities; and Expanded capacity and developed highly innovative practices to ensure the continued growth of this critical program in the future.

Apprenticeships are full-time jobs that include on-the-job training and classroom instruction, allowing apprentices to earn while they learn. Anyone 18 years of age or older can be a registered apprentice. Businesses and job seekers interested in apprenticeships are invited to contact info@mdapprenticeship.com or call 410-767-2246.

Workforce development has been a top priority throughout the Hogan administration, including: