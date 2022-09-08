Gov. Hogan Statement On The Passing Of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement:

“Marylanders join the nation and the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II—an iconic and beloved leader whose long life of service commands immeasurable respect and admiration.

She touched many lives, and many hearts too.

“The Queen took great care over the last seven decades to deepen the meaning of the Special Relationship between the United States and Great Britain.

Maryland was proud to welcome Her Majesty during her first state visit to our country in 1957, and again during her last state visit here in 2007.

“The First Lady and I send our condolences to the Royal Family and to the British people.”