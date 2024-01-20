ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore yesterday announced that the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture and the Maryland Historical Trust have awarded 24 African American Heritage Preservation Program grants totaling $5,000,000 to Maryland nonprofit groups for FY 2024. The grants will offer assistance to organizations and private citizens in their sponsorship of projects involving the acquisition, construction, or improvement of sites related to African American heritage.

“To build a stronger future, we must recognize our past. We need to acknowledge the broad shoulders we stand on – and use those stories to power our work,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “The African American Heritage Preservation Program is one of the best tools we have to celebrate, study, and share the stories of the African American community in Maryland. African American history is American history and Maryland history – and we have a solemn duty to preserve it and learn from it.”

In April, Governor Moore announced increasing the funding for the African American Heritage Preservation Program from $1 million to $5 million. This year’s grant awards range from $63,500 to $250,000.

“The Maryland Historical Trust is proud to partner with the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture to co-administer a program that is a critical tool for the protection of African American sites throughout Maryland,” said Maryland Historical Trust Director Elizabeth Hughes. “We are thrilled the award amount has increased and that we are able to provide 24 distinct projects with funding this year.”

“We are proud to announce this year’s awardees and greatly look forward to supporting them as they work to help preserve Maryland’s African American history, culture, and heritage,” said Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture Executive Director Chanel Johnson. “The African American Heritage Preservation Program grant’s goal is to ensure these historically and culturally significant sites remain a part of Maryland’s history.”

Award recipients include:



Robert W. Johnson Community Center – Hagerstown, Washington County

$150,000 awarded to Robert W. Johnson Community Center, Inc.



Hoppy Adams House – Annapolis, Anne Arundel County

$245,000 awarded to Charles W. “Hoppy” Adams Jr. Foundation, Inc.



American Hall – Hagerstown, Washington County

$250,000 awarded to The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge, Free and Accepted Masons of Maryland and Its Jurisdiction, Inc.



Upton Mansion, Baltimore City

$250,000 awarded to Afro Charities, Inc.



Henry’s Hotel, Ocean City, Worcester County

$250,000 awarded to Henry Hotel Foundation, Inc.



Historic Oliver Community Firehouse – Baltimore City

$247,000 awarded to African American FireFighters Historical Society, Inc.



Brown’s UMC Multi Cultural Heritage Center – Port Republic, Calvert County

$250,000 awarded to Brown’s UMC Multi Cultural Heritage Center, Inc.



Buffalo Soldier Living History Site – Eden, Wicomico County

$250,000 awarded to Buffalo Soldier Living History Site Co.



Brewer Hill Cemetery – Annapolis, Anne Arundel County

$250,000 awarded to Brewer Hill Cemetery Association, Inc.



The Bellevue Passage Museum – Royal Oak, Talbot County

$250,000 awarded to Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Inc.



The Fruitland Community Center – Fruitland, Wicomico County

$203,000 awarded to Fruitland Community Center, Inc.



Grasonville Community Center – Grasonville, Queen Anne’s County

$250,000 awarded to Grasonville Community Center



Malone Methodist Episcopal Church – Madison, Dorchester County

$250,000 awarded to Harrisville/Malone Cemetery Maintenance Fund, Inc.



Bryan’s Chapel and Cemetery – Grasonville, Queen Anne’s County

$250,000 awarded to Bryan’s United Methodist Church, Inc.



Locust United Methodist Church – Columbia, Howard County

$233,500 awarded to Locust United Methodist Church



Two Sisters’ Houses (Caulkers’ Houses) – Baltimore City

$250,000 awarded to The Society for the Preservation of Federal Hill and Fells Point, Inc.



The Yellow/Hearse House – Chestertown, Kent County

$200,000 awarded to Kent County Public Library



Jones & Moore Luncheon/Bambricks Cards & Gifts – Cambridge, Dorchester County

$138,000 awarded to Alpha Genesis Community Development Corporation



Mt. Calvary United Methodist Church – Meeting Hall and Cemetery – Arnold, Anne Arundel County

$186,000 awarded to Mt. Calvary Community Engagement Incorporated



Ridgley Methodist Church and Cemetery – Landover, Prince George’s County

$111,000 awarded to Mildred Ridgley Gray Charitable Trust, Inc.



Scotland African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Zion Church – Potomac, Montgomery County

$104,000 awarded to Scotland A.M.E. Zion Church



Bushy Park Community Cemetery – Cooksville, Howard County

$63,500 awarded to Bushy Park Community Cemetery, Inc.



James Stephenson House, Enslaved Quarters – Havre de Grace, Harford County

$119,000 awarded to Maryland Department of Natural Resources



American Legion Mannie Scott Post 193 Building – Denton, Caroline County

$250,000 awarded to The American Legion, Department of Maryland, Mannie Scott Post #193, Inc.