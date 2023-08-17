ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Moore announced the launch of the Maryland Serves application portal. The portal offers a pathway to new service opportunities, both for eligible adults to earn a living wage and receive professional development and mentoring; and for organizations that are interested in serving as host partners for program participants.

“The Maryland Serves application portal offers an unprecedented opportunity for Marylanders to explore career pathways that allow their talents and purpose to come together to serve their community,” said Gov. Moore. “Service has impacted my life in immeasurable ways, and our Maryland Serves programs will allow us to build a stronger, more compassionate, and competitive state.”

Governor Moore’s SERVE Act created the first-in-the-nation service year option to boost community service among young people, allowing them to give back to their communities and be paid for their work and provide training options to act as a bridge to employment, additional service opportunities, or continuing education. Through the new Maryland Department of Service and Civic Innovation, service opportunities will help address priority issues facing Maryland including climate, education, health, and workforce expansion.

Eligible adults who are interested in exploring Maryland’s new service pathways are encouraged to submit an application via the new portal:

Service Year Option : Available to high school graduates ages 18-21 who have received their high school diploma, completion certificate or earned their GED in Maryland. Members of the program will have the opportunity to serve across the state in organizations that will provide job training and focused professional development while earning at least $15 an hour.

: Available to high school graduates ages 18-21 who have received their high school diploma, completion certificate or earned their GED in Maryland. Members of the program will have the opportunity to serve across the state in organizations that will provide job training and focused professional development while earning at least $15 an hour. Maryland Corps: Available to adults of all ages who are interested in performing public and community service in Maryland. Like the Service Year Option, members will work in organizations and receive access to resources, including personal money management training, while also earning at least $15 an hour.

Upon completion of either nine-month program, members will earn $6,000 toward tuition costs or as a cash stipend.

Organizations that are interested in serving as program host partners are also encouraged to visit the portal to submit an interest form. Host partners include nonprofits, government agencies or businesses that can apply to host Service Year Option or Maryland Corps members and have a focus on community building, volunteerism, and other efforts to make Maryland the best place to live, work, or start a business. Partners agree to provide high quality and consistent supervision and skills that can enable the member to successfully transition to employment, an apprenticeship, or college after successful completion of the program.

“I am pleased to support Governor Moore’s call to make service the foundation for a stronger Maryland,” said Maryland Department of Service and Civic Innovation Secretary Paul Monteiro. “Our programs provide Marylanders the opportunity to explore their possibilities and discover their power through service.”

The priority deadline to submit applications for both programs is September 1. Organizations interested in becoming host partners are also encouraged to apply by this date.

For more information, visit dsci.maryland.gov.