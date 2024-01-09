Gov. Moore Declares First State Of Preparedness Ahead Of Dangerous Winter Weather System

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore this morning signed the State’s first State of Preparedness declaration ahead of a potentially hazardous winter weather system that is expected to bring damaging winds, heavy rain, and potential flooding to areas of Maryland. According to the National Weather Service, the significant weather system is expected to impact the region this afternoon, bringing multiple threats that require heightened awareness and preparedness from Marylanders and those visiting our State.

“By declaring a State of Preparedness in Maryland, I am directing the Department of Emergency Management to coordinate the comprehensive preparation of State government ahead of potential impacts related to the incoming weather system,” said Gov. Moore. “The safety and security of our residents is our top priority. Please remain vigilant, use common sense, and have a plan in place especially if you are in low-lying areas prone to flooding or where flooding is expected.”

In November, Governor Moore signed an executive order establishing a State of Preparedness, which enhanced the state’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to potential hazards and threats in advance of an actual disaster. The order directs the Department of Emergency Management to coordinate the comprehensive preparation of state government ahead of potential impacts from hazards or threats, providing a vital layer of protection for Marylanders without necessitating a State of Emergency.

According to the National Weather Service, Marylanders can expect the following during this weather event:

Flood Threat: Timing: Tuesday through Tuesday night

Details: Rainfall amounts ranging from 1 to 3 inches are likely, with localized areas experiencing up to 4 inches. The heaviest rain is anticipated along and east of the Catoctin Mountains, including the I-95 corridor.

Advisory: Residents are urged to remain vigilant, have a plan in place, and avoid driving or walking over flooded roads or around barriers.

Wind Threat: Timing: Tuesday through Wednesday morning

Details: Gale-force winds are expected, with the possibility of storm force winds over bodies of water. Winds will continue to increase through the afternoon, peaking late this afternoon and evening. Instances of wind damage are anticipated over land.

Advisory: Residents are advised to secure loose items and take precautions against potential wind-related hazards.

Coastal Flood Threat: Timing: Tuesday through Wednesday

Details: Moderate to major tidal flooding is expected along the Chesapeake Bay and tidal Potomac River. Significant water levels may approach those observed on October 30, 2021.

Advisory: Coastal residents should take necessary precautions, and those in flood-prone areas are urged to be prepared for rising water levels.

Snow and Ice Threat: Timing: Until Tuesday afternoon

Details: Accumulating snow and ice will impact western Allegany and Garrett County on Tuesday morning and midday.

Advisory: Residents in affected areas should exercise caution and monitor updates for potential travel disruptions.

“We have been in close coordination with the National Weather Service, State partner agencies and departments, and local jurisdictions in preparation for the incoming weather system,” said Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russ Strickland. “Stay tuned to local news stations for the latest updates, and heed any instructions local authorities will provide.”

Additional Information: Main stem river flooding is expected late Tuesday and Wednesday, with the possibility of continuing through the end of the week.

Another low-pressure system is forecasted to impact the area on Friday into early Saturday, bringing soaking rain and the potential for isolated instances of wind damage.

Preparedness Recommendations: Never drive or walk over flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown!

Stay informed by regularly checking weather updates from official sources and be sure to have a way to access local forecasts and warnings.

Have an emergency kit ready and a family emergency plan in place.

Heed all warnings and stay indoors during severe weather.

Check with local authorities for the latest information about public evacuation shelters.

Keep devices charged in case of power outages.

Know who to contact in the case of a power outage. Emergency phone numbers for utility companies can be found here.

Follow Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) and regional NWS social media accounts for localized forecasts.

Only use generators outdoors and never in a garage. The generator should be at least 20 feet away from the home and away from windows, doors, and vents.

For the latest information, please visit weather.gov/lwx. To receive alerts, tips, and resources related to threats and hazards affecting or that may affect Maryland, text MdReady to 211-631 or text MdListo for Spanish.

For more information, residents may visit the Maryland Department of Emergency Management’s website at mdem.maryland.gov, follow the department’s X (Twitter) feed at @MDMEMA, or follow the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MDMEMA.

Marylanders may also monitor power outages through the MdReady installable app and website: MdReady.maryland.gov