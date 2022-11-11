Governor Hogan Leads Rededication Of Bladensburg Peace Cross

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—To commemorate Veterans Day, Governor Larry Hogan today joined the rededication ceremony for the restored Peace Cross in Bladensburg, the historic monument constructed and funded in 1925 by local families, businesses, and the American Legion to honor 49 Prince George’s County residents who lost their lives in service to the nation during World War I.

The governor, who successfully led the fight to keep the Peace Cross standing in its current location, was joined for the event by Peter Shapiro, chairman of the Prince George’s County Planning Board, and local elected officials.

“The people of this county first put up this Peace Cross, the people fought to keep it up, and now—thanks to the efforts of so many—it will forever be a permanent landmark and memorial,” said Governor Hogan. “Just as our veterans serve as a reminder every single day of the immeasurable cost of war and of the immense price of freedom, this Peace Cross reminds us of the enduring principles these young men fought to defend, and it serves as a lasting tribute of a grateful nation.”

In 2018, in response to the U.S. Supreme Court case American Legion v. American Humanist Association challenging the constitutionality of the Peace Cross, Governor Hogan directed Maryland’s attorney general to file an amicus brief in support of a petition for certiorari. In what the governor called a “great victory,” the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of allowing the 40-foot-tall monument to remain in its current location, on public land.

The rededication ceremony followed a comprehensive restoration of the nearly 100-year-old monument’s concrete structure and decorative facing. Over the years, the memorial has been struck by lightning, sustained damage from flooding, and been hit by vehicle traffic. Restoration work was completed by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, in partnership with Worcester Eisenbrandt, Inc. of Baltimore.

Along with the names of the 49 World War I fallen heroes from Prince George’s County, the Bladensburg Peace Cross bears the words “Valor,” “Endurance,” “Courage,” and “Devotion.” Of the more than 62,000 Marylanders who served in WWI, a total of nearly 2,000 lost their lives.