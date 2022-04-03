

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed April 3 as Crime Victim and Advocate Commemorative Day, which is recognized annually to honor Maryland’s crime victims and the advocates who support them. Today’s proclamation follows the governor’s recent announcement to provide $45 million in funding to support major violent crime initiatives and $35 million to support crime victims.

“Protecting vulnerable Marylanders will always be my most important job,” said Governor Hogan. “Our administration will continue to do everything we can to support crime victims and advocates while constantly working to build safer communities, support law enforcement, and hold those who commit crimes accountable for their actions.”

Victims’ rights activists Roberta and Vincent Roper helped establish Crime Victim and Advocate Commemorative Day in 2012 to honor the memory of their daughter Stephanie, who was tragically murdered 40 years ago today, and all who have lost their lives due to crime. Over the years, the Ropers worked both in Maryland and across the nation to advocate for justice, comprehensive victims’ services, and providing and protecting victims’ rights.

Since 2015, the Hogan administration has directed more than $345 million to support more than 1 million crime victims. This important funding supports a range of services including direct advocacy, case management, crisis and hotline support, counseling, support groups, court and hospital accompaniment, legal representation, shelter, transitional housing, and forensic medical exams.

“Governor Hogan and his entire administration have always stood shoulder to shoulder with crime victims and the organizations that support them,” said Yesim Karaman, chief of staff of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. “Today we honor the memories of all victims who have lost their lives and we remain committed to continuing to support all Marylanders who are tragically impacted by crime.”

Every year, memorial services mark the beginning of Maryland’s observance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, observed this year April 24-30. The 32nd annual Memorial Services for Crime Victims and Their Families will be held on Sunday, April 24.

The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services and the Maryland State Board of Victim Services will also virtually host the 2022 Maryland Crime Victims’ Rights Conference April 27-29. The annual conference is an opportunity to learn about promising practices and emerging issues from experts in the field in an effort to better serve Maryland crime victims.