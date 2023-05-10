Governor Moore Signs New Cannabis Reform Bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On May 3rd, Governor Wes Moore officially signed a new bill into law. These bills seek to reform the manner in which the sale and use of cannabis is regulated in Maryland.

According to the Cannabis Reform Bill (S.B. 516), the Maryland Alcohol and Tobacco Commission will be renamed to the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Cannabis Commission. It will also establish a new division of the state government called the Maryland Cannabis Administration.

It will be the new responsibility of the ATCC to regulate the cannabis industry and implement new public health measures relating to the adult-use of both medical and recreational cannabis products. The executive director of the commission must also possess knowledge of Maryland’s cannabis regulatory system.

In addition, the legislation will also establish a new regulatory and licensing system for adult cannabis users, as well as imposing a sales tax of 9% on the sale of cannabis for adult-use.

The MCA will have a deadline of July 1st to convert all medical cannabis licenses to licenses allowing the operation of a medical and adult-use cannabis business. From that point on, all adults over the age of 21 will be able to purchase recreational cannabis from licensed dispensaries.

Other components of the MCA will include a social equity office that functions independently within the administration. This office will encourage and promote participation of marginalized communities who have been negatively affected by the war on drugs in the regulated cannabis industry, as well as give recommendations on diversity and social equity to the administration.

The governor is expected to sign or veto a few hundred more bills on May 12th.

You can view S.B. 516 for yourself at https://mgaleg.maryland.gov/2023RS/bills/sb/sb0516E.pdf.

