Great Mills High School Closed Today Due To HVAC Issue

GREAT MILLS, Md. – This morning around 6:45 a.m., Great Mills High School had an HVAC issue with an Air Handler motor producing smoke in the building.

Out of an abundance of caution, GMHS will be closing the building today. More details are to come in the parent email. Students are on their way back home.

“Some elementary school bus routes in southern and central St Marys County may be delayed this morning due to the closure of Great Mills High School today.” SMCPS said.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

