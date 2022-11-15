Great Mills High School Football Coach Kicks Off the First Episode of the Student Athlete Spotlight Podcast

Student Athlete Spotlight Podcast is Sponsored by Jerry’s Seafood of Bowie www.jerrysseafood.com 301-805-2284

Local Coach, Aaron Brady, calls attention to the rise in community support for high school sports teams. As the host of The BayNet’s new podcast, Student Athlete Spotlight, Brady invites high school Football coaches to talk about the start of the season and what fuels their passion for football.

In the series premiere, Brady talks with Tyrone Bell, the head coach from Great Mills High School.

Brady starts by recapping the first game of the season and naming those students who stood out.

“Last year, defensive line was the thing, we had four seniors that were really good, and all of them are gone,” Bell said. “This year, we have more than that. We have all the returning back seven that were there last year, they were underclassmen, now they’re upperclassmen. They’re smarter. They’re faster, they got the playbook a lot quicker, so we are able to fly around a lot faster.”

Bell mentions that the best thing about the seniors this year is that “they’re together.”

“Those juniors and seniors, you couldn’t tell the difference between those two. They understand who should be playing, who should not be playing, they accept their role, they know that they are going to get their opportunity, and when they do get their opportunity, they show off,” Bell said.

Coach Bell says the best nickname award goes to “Double T.”

“My man, Double T. He gets in there. He plays safety for us. He gets his interceptions. He gets his fumble recovered. He just runs the ball. Love the kid to death,” Bell said.

Bell says that a big part of what drives his passion is what football does for kids outside of the season.

“I love what it does for youth outside of the season. And honestly, if it wasn’t for coaching, if it wasn’t for this sport, I wouldn’t be here. Football got me to where I needed to get and where I was supposed to be. And it got me to a place I didn’t even know I was supposed to be. After spending all those years college coaching, and then to be able to get back to Great Mills, it’s a wonderful feeling,” Bell said.

On the next episode of Student Athlete Spotlight, Aaron Brady has a group talk with coaches from Great Mills, Leonardtown, St. Mary’s Ryken, and Patuxent High School.

ABOUT THE HOST: Coach Brady has been coaching since 1999 after a brief cup of coffee with the NY Giants in the NotForLong League. During the last 22 seasons, he has spent 8 years in the college ranks at Duke, Georgetown, Mansfield, and Clarion University respectively, and has been a head high school coach for 14 seasons. As a high school scholar-athlete, he garnered 10 varsity letters in football, basketball, and baseball and was All-State in two sports. Over the years, Aaron has coached baseball, basketball, girl’s soccer, women’s football, and men’s football.

