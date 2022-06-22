Jaonta Amin Thompson

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On June 13, 2022, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21200 block of Mayfaire Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported robbery.

The victim advised she met the suspect in the parking lot and got into his vehicle to purchase property.

During the transaction, the suspect produced a firearm and threatened the victim and stole U.S. currency from the victim.

Investigation determined the suspect involved to be Jaonta Amin Thompson, age 21 of Great Mills.

On June 21, 2022, Thompson was located and arrested. Thompson was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Robbery

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

Thompson remains incarcerated at the detention center on a no-bond status.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.