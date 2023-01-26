Pernell Maddox

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) executed a series of search and seizure warrants, with the assistance of the agency’s Emergency Services Team.

As a result, investigators located a loaded Cobray MK-11 assault pistol as well as a loaded Taurus G2C semi-automatic handgun, which are suspected of being utilized during the incident.

These seizures resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old male and 14-year-old male on multiple firearms-related charges.

Pernell NMN Maddox, age 18 of Lexington Park, was charged with Handgun in Vehicle; Loaded Handgun in Vehicle; Handgun on Person; Loaded Handgun on Person; Reckless Endangerment and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

A 14-year-old male from Lexington Park was also referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for their illegal possession of the aforementioned firearms during the incident.

Additionally, Maddox was served an outstanding warrant for his arrest, stemming from an unrelated incident wherein he has been charged with Armed Robbery; Robbery; Second-Degree Assault and Theft: Less than $100 by warrant from an incident in November in Lexington Park.