Half-Priced Guided Tours At Historic Sotterley On Mother’s Day

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Looking to spend time with your mom this Mother’s Day? Spend the day at Historic Sotterley!

Historic Sotterley will be hosting “Women of Sotterley” specialty tours on Sunday, May 14, in honor of Mother’s Day. Tours will be offered at half-price to encourage more visitors to celebrate the day with their moms at Historic Sotterley.

Tours will run hourly from 12:00 – 4:00pm (12:00, 1:00, 2:00 and 3:00pm inclusive). Tickets can be purchased at Sotterley’s Visitor Center on the day of the tour or reserved in advance by calling Sotterley’s office at 301-373-2280.

Historic Sotterley’s guided tours allow visitors an intimate perspective of the lives and cultures of those that owned, lived, and worked in the historic Manor House, enslaved or free, over three centuries of American history. This specialty tour will focus on the women of Sotterley, from Rebecca Bowles, the second wife of Sotterley’s first owner, to Ruth Barber, one of Sotterley’s last residents. Visitors will learn about how these women influenced Sotterley’s history and set the course for its future.

The tour is on the ground floor spaces and is approximately 45-60 minutes in length. The 18th Century Manor House doorways may not accommodate all wheelchairs or walkers in some rooms of the house. Please call in advance for full access details.

After the tour, Sotterley offers a museum gift shop, beautiful trails, expansive gardens, access to a quiet creek, and additional exhibits to explore and learn from. Tour attendees are welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy all that the grounds have to offer with their mom. Historic Sotterley is a “Leave No Trace” site, so please be prepared to pack out any trash and leftover food when you leave.