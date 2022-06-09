Charles Innis Garber

WALDORF, Md. – On June 7 at 1:50 a.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Leonardtown Road and Old Washington Road.

A computer check revealed the driver had an open warrant for failing to appear in court in Talbot County, MD.

During the stop, a loaded firearm and suspected methamphetamines were recovered.

The driver, Charles Innis Garber, 43, of Charlotte Hall, was arrested and charged with illegally transporting a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous felony conviction, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and traffic citations including driving on a suspended license, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, and driving without insurance.

On June 8, a judge ordered Garber could be released from the Detention Center regarding the Charles County charges as long as he meets the criteria for electronic monitoring.

Once Garber receives monitoring, he will be served the warrant from Talbot County and have a new hearing for bond review. Officer Phillips is investigating.