MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On August 24, 2023 at approximately 3:13 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Persimmon Creek Road that shut down the southbound lanes.

Crews arrived and found a tow truck on its side with one person reportedly injured with no entrapment. EMS evaluated the driver on the scene, who signed a care refusal.

Hazmat crews were requested due to diesel fuel leaking onto the roadway. MDOT State Highway Administration was requested to assist with road closures and a detour onto Old Village Road.

Use caution and expect delays in the area. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department

