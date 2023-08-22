PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – School buses will be returning to your commute soon! Here’s a safety reminder for sharing the roads with buses:

When a school bus prepares to stop for children, it will alert drivers via flashing yellow lights. Drivers should use extreme caution, slowing with the bus and preparing to stop, as children may enter the roadway unexpectedly. Once the bus is stopped, it will extend a stop signal, or stop-arm, and the flashing lights will change to red — requiring all drivers to stop no closer than 20 feet from the bus. During this period, children will be getting on or off the bus. Drivers must come to a complete stop if any of the following are true:

A driver is traveling the same direction as the school bus. This is true whether the road has one lane, multiple lanes, or a central turning lane.

A driver is traveling in the opposite direction and the road does NOT have a dirt, grass, or barrier median. In other words, if there is no physical median, you must stop even if the bus is on the other side of the road. (Note: In some states, you must stop for school buses even on a divided highway.)

Remember, drivers must stop at least 20 feet from the bus, regardless of which direction they’re approaching. They must not attempt to pass by the bus until the stop signal and flashing lights are off and the bus is in motion once again. Violation of these laws incurs a $250 fine if caught on camera, and up to $570 and a three-point penalty on a driver’s license if stopped by a police officer.