CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Helen’s Cafe announced via Facebook that they will be closing their doors on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The sudden news comes from the announcement that the Farmers Market and Auction in Charlotte Hall will be torn down in preparation for the upcoming Chic-Fil-A and Aldi.
In February 2023, it was announced that a new shopping center would be coming to Charlotte Hall. The new businesses will join the already existing McDonald’s, Burger King, Chipotle, and Dairy Queen on site.
Helen’s Cafe stated that they are working on finding a new location, preferably between Hollywood and Charlotte Hall.
“We hope it all works out but we did not expect this sudden news. We are all very sad with this situation. Thank you to all that have supported us for the last 5.5 years,” said the cafe.
Make sure you visit the cafe’s current location and the rest of the market while they’re here! Helen’s Cafe’s address is 29890 Three Notch Rd, building A, Charlotte Hall, MD.
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com
Sad this is happening. We don’t need more fast food or grocery stores. This area is hazardous for traffic as it is. Same thing happened to Linda’s in L-P city. Getting another gas station right at the gate to Pax River. Local owned business doesn’t stand a chance! Maybe we need new county commissioners and LUGUM.
Great- more traffic on unimproved roads and my guess is they’ll want a light just light Sheets does. Pathetic use of land and growth management in this county.
Sure you’ll find another location
Oh no! Our local charm and traditions are being erased and we will just be another town without visible history or local culture. Disgusting and unacceptable.
Wow, the end of the Farmers Market, that has been there many decades
I’m sure Republican Matt Morgan will say nothing about this… this is his area!!!!
Where are the St Marys commissioners?!!
