CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Helen’s Cafe announced via Facebook that they will be closing their doors on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The sudden news comes from the announcement that the Farmers Market and Auction in Charlotte Hall will be torn down in preparation for the upcoming Chic-Fil-A and Aldi.

In February 2023, it was announced that a new shopping center would be coming to Charlotte Hall. The new businesses will join the already existing McDonald’s, Burger King, Chipotle, and Dairy Queen on site.

Helen’s Cafe stated that they are working on finding a new location, preferably between Hollywood and Charlotte Hall.

“We hope it all works out but we did not expect this sudden news. We are all very sad with this situation. Thank you to all that have supported us for the last 5.5 years,” said the cafe.

Make sure you visit the cafe’s current location and the rest of the market while they’re here! Helen’s Cafe’s address is 29890 Three Notch Rd, building A, Charlotte Hall, MD.

