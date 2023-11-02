Help The Three Oak Center In Their Adopt-A-Family Event This Holiday Season

Credit: Taylor Hayden and Sasha Seenath

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – While getting into the holiday spirit this year, join the Three Oak Center in their Annual Adopt-A-Family event where they are working to make this holiday season special for those who are less fortunate and are facing hard times in our community.

The Three Oak Center is a non-profit organization that provides housing and stabilization services to veterans, the homeless, at-risk individuals, and families in need. They provide rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing for men, women, and children as well as dedicated support for veterans and victims of domestic violence.

The center provides a wish list and will allow kids of the organization to select some things that they would like as well. In the past years, the kids have received a number of great gifts ranging from bikes and scooters to gift cards and video games, but any and all participation in any capacity is greatly appreciated.

The center does a number of things to normalize the somewhat stressful holiday season, Sasha Seenath, Three Oaks Center Executive Director told The BayNet, “Our community has always come through to ensure the families we care for have what they need on Christmas and during the winter months.”

If you are interested in adopting a family or families for the holiday season, please contact Chavonte Johnson at cjohnson@threeoakscenter.org, if you are unable to adopt a family but would like to donate to the cause itself visit www.threeoakscenter.org/donate.

Credit: Taylor Hayden and Sasha Seenath

